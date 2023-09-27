Three hospitalized after two seperate multi-vehicle crashes on I-75 Wednesday

HARRISON TWP. — Two multi-vehicle injury crashes occurred Wednesday morning on I-75 southbound in Montgomery County, according to Ohio State High Patrol Lieutenant Nathan Dennis.

>>ORIGINAL REPORT: All lanes back open on SB I-75 in Harrison Twp. following 2 crashes; 3 hospitalized

Troopers from the OSHP Dayton Post were dispatched to the first crash before 6:53 a.m. It involved 7 vehicles and one minor injury, Dennis said.

The crash occurred at the 57-mile post within a construction zone, but no workers were present.

One driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries, Dennis said.

The spokesperson said following too close and speed were both contributing factors in this crash.

The roadways were re-opened at 8:45 a.m. and this crash is still under investigation.

Following this crash, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and OSHP were dispatched to a suspected 3-vehicle crash, Dennis said.

This crash occurred just before 7:04 a.m., south of Needmore Rd.

Officers and troopers were trying to get to the scene when they got stuck in traffic, Dennis said.

So they all left their vehicles and traveled about half a mile on foot to respond.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found out the crash involved 5 vehicles north of the Neff Road exit.

This crash also occurred in a construction zone but no workers were present, Dennis said.

Two drivers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Speed and following too close were contributing factors in this crash as well.

The crash was cleared at about 8:05 a.m., and the crash is still under investigation.

With the other crash going on just south of this one, traffic was routed off the interstate on the Neff Road and Wagner Ford exit.

SECOND UPDATE @8:50 a.m.

All lanes are back open on Southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County after two separate crashes Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies along with medics and troopers were dispatched just before 6:50 a.m. following a pair of crashes on SB I-75 near Wagner Ford Road.

State troopers reopened all lanes of SB I-75 around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Medics transported three people to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Two were taken to Miami Valley Hospital and another was transported to Grandview Hospital.

At least seven vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

FIRST UPDATE @7:57 a.m.

Traffic remains slow on Southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County following two separate crashes Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies along with medics and troopers were dispatched just before 6:50 a.m. following a pair of crashes on SB I-75 near Wagner Ford Road.

Medics have transported three to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital and another is at Grandview Hospital.

All lanes remain closed on SB I-75 at Wagner Ford Road and traffic is backed up past Benchwood Road.

At least seven vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi.

Traffic is being rerouted off SB I-75 to Wagner Ford Road.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Several vehicles are involved in two separate crashes on Southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies have been dispatched to the area of SB I-75 at Wagner Ford just before 6:50 a.m.

OHGO cameras show at least five vehicles are involved in one crash, including a semi, and several medics are at the scene.

Traffic is backed up past Benchwood Road on Southbound Interstate 75.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the crash, but troopers are stuck in the backup, dispatchers told News Center 7.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.





