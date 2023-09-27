All lanes blocked following 2 separate crashes on SB I-75 in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — Several vehicles are involved in two separate crashes on Southbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.

>>Deputies investigate reported stabbing at Harrison Twp. gas station

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies have been dispatched to the area of SB I-75 at Wagner Ford just before 6:50 a.m.

OHGO cameras show at least five vehicles are involved in one crash, including a semi, and several medics are at the scene.

Traffic is backed up past Benchwood Road on Southbound Interstate 75.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the crash, but troopers are stuck in the back-up, dispatchers told News Center 7.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is heading to the scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

I-75 at Needmore Road Photo from: OHGO

SB I-75 at Wagner Ford Road Photo from: OHGO

©2023 Cox Media Group