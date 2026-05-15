Threatening call to Springfield High School under investigation

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Police Division is investigating a threatening call made to Springfield High School on Friday.

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Early Friday morning, an unknown person made an anonymous call and allegedly threatened to shoot school staff.

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A spokesperson for the city said this person also made threatening statements towards the high school, specifically.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Officers immediately responded and conducted a thorough investigation into the matter,” the spokesperson said.

No immediate threat has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the police at 937-324-7680.

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