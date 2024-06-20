‘They’re very upset;’ Employee worried about customers after Rite-Aid announces store closures

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A well-known drugstore is closing more stores in our area.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, as Rite-Aid moves through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, it is shutting down stores across Ohio.

Two of those are in the Miami Valley — one is on South Limestone Street in Springfield and the other is on Executive Drive in St. Mary’s.

A Rite Aid employee said she is worried for her customers.

“They’re very upset especially finding out because we’ve had patients that’s been with us for years. Over 20 some years and they’re just now finding out that their medicine is going somewhere else and a lot of them do not want to go with other pharmacies,” she said.

That’s because many of them can’t travel far to get medicine.

“I have a lot of residents that live in the area that uses walkers or even we offer delivery to people that are in the range and because they can’t go and get their medication,” the employee said.

Stores will have until June 27 to file an objection to the closure.

News Center 7 reached out to Rite-Aid to learn what will happen to employees after the closure, but at the time of reporting have not heard back.

