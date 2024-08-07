‘They need help;’ Springfield leaders ask for more resources after surge in legal Haitian refugees

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield leaders are asking for more resources after a spike in Haitian refugees.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell talked with Springfield city leaders and Congressman Mike Turner about the problems they are facing and will have more details on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Dayton-area Congressman Mike Turner is one of the lawmakers that Springfield leaders reached out to for their unsustainable growth in the last five years.

“This community needs resources, they need help,” Turner said.

A surge of legal Haitian refugees was sent to Springfield, but Turner said this particular immigration program has been suspended by Congress because the Biden-Harris Administration didn’t attach the financial resources usually associated with these concentrated programs.

We will continue updating this story.

