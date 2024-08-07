‘Very upsetting;’ Nearly 40 families without place to stay after homeless shelter closes

SPRINGFIELD — Nearly 40 families are waking up this morning unsure of where they’ll be able to stay tonight after a homeless shelter in Clark County abruptly closed.

The Executive Inn was the only home many of the people they served had, and now those families aren’t sure what they are going to do.

The city of Springfield says that it will support the families being forced to find somewhere else to stay after Homefull announced it’s closing its doors.

City staff worked with local agencies to get people a place to stay for the night.

“If you could look in the eyes of the people we had to tell they no longer have a 24-hour facility - to safely guard their children - you’d be in the same position I am right now. It was very upsetting,” Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said.

The City Commission voted to end funding for the Homefull shelter at the Executive Inn Monday night.

The shelter packed up and closed Tuesday morning.

The County’s Director for Opportunities for individual change told News Center 7 that the people who were forced out could get into another shelter or a hotel for the night.

