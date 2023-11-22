Thanksgiving holiday to delay waste collection for some in Montgomery County this week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Waste collection will be delayed for some in Montgomery County by one day this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Garbage and recycling collection that is normally scheduled for Thursday in Dayton will now take place on Friday, Nov. 24, according to the Division of Waste Collection.

Trash and recycling pickup that is scheduled for Friday in Moraine will now happen Saturday.

In Jefferson Township, trash collection that is scheduled for Thursday will occur on Friday. Recycling and bulk collection will also take place on Saturday in Jefferson Township.

There will be no bulk pickup this week in both Dayton and Moraine.

People are reminded to place containers at the collection point by 6 a.m. on collection day.

