‘Thankful for the outcome,’ Attorney, family speak out about Del Rio murder verdict

DAYTON — Four years and four months after the death of Dayton Detective Jorge Del Rio, his family finally has closure.

Cahke Counter and Nathan Goddard were found guilty of the killing of Det. Del Rio today.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was at the courthouse today and spoke with U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker and the Del Rio family about their reactions to the verdict.

“In this case, we lost a task force officer. His name is most important, Jorge Del Rio. I’m standing here with his family, his lovely family. They are grateful for the verdict. They are grateful that we have proceeded through this part of the process,” Parker said. “In every matter, Officers Agents, this case should remind you they do a dangerous job to protect the public. It’s their expectation, the expectation of their family, and the hope that they will come home safely every evening.”

Goddard was found guilty of all charges, including murder of a law enforcement officer and intentionally killing an individual while involved in trafficking. He was also convicted on three drug-related charges and two weapons-related charges. Counter was found guilty on all charges, including intentionally killing an individual while involved in trafficking.

“I’m emotional because as you see we are one community, and we lost someone in our community. Over some foolishness, trafficking narcotics, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana. That’s foolish, more than that to bring firearms into the equation and then take a life,” Parker said. “That’s gonna cause emotion. Again, individuals, law enforcement, and their great work, their noble work to protect society. It is our hope that they come home every evening. And we will not forget badge number 2515.”

There is not a date set for the sentencing yet, but Parker said that they are hoping to get the life sentence.

Del Rio’s widow Cathy Del Rio was there today along with their daughters. when the verdict was reached.

“I’m just grateful that we got the verdict that we did. I’m just thankful for the outcome,” Cathy Del Rio said.





