Text-to-911 now available in local city

KETTERING — The Kettering community now has access to a Text-to-911 service, providing an important alternative for individuals unable to make a voice call to emergency services.

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This new option is designed for those who are hearing or speech impaired, or in situations where speaking aloud could create danger.

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While emergency dispatchers emphasize that voice calls are always preferred due to their real-time nature, speed, and ability to convey critical background noise, the Text-to-911 service offers a vital communication channel.

This service ensures that community members have a safe way to contact 911 when traditional calling methods are not possible.

To use the service, enter “911” as the recipient of the message. The first piece of information sent must be the user’s exact location.

Following this, users should briefly describe the emergency and be prepared to answer questions from the dispatcher.

It is important for users to avoid abbreviations or emojis.

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