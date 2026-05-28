Man seriously hurt after dump track crash

PERRY TWP — One person was seriously hurt after a crash in Perry Township on Thursday.

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Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the crash around 7:16 a.m. at the intersection of Diamond Mill Road and South Wolf Creek Pike.

An investigation found that a Mack dump truck was traveling south on Diamond Mill Road when it collided with a Chevrolet Blazer traveling east on Wolf Creek Pike, according to the sheriff’s office.

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The 32-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Blazer was initially trapped inside the vehicle.

After being freed, he was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

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