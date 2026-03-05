Text scam claims Ohioans owe outstanding parking, toll fines, AG says

OHIO — Officials are warning Ohioans about a text message scam that claims recipients owe unpaid parking or toll fines.

The fraudulent messages demand immediate payment and often threaten court action to pressure victims into responding, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

The messages typically include an image of what appears to be an official court document and a QR code directing the user to a payment website.

Despite the official appearance, these notices are not connected to the court system and are used to steal money or personal information, the office said.

The fraudulent messages typically direct recipients to scan a QR code that leads to a payment website.

Investigators have traced the domains of these websites to various entities located overseas.

Consumers are warned that scanning a QR code created by a scammer can also expose a mobile phone or computer to malware and other security threats.

“Scammers rely on fear and urgency,” Yost said. “If you receive a message threatening court action or demanding immediate payment, take a moment to verify it before responding.”

Scammers frequently mimic the layout and language of government documents to gain a victim’s trust.

While some details on the fraudulent notices may appear convincing, others are often inconsistent with legitimate court communications or contain incorrect seals and unfamiliar website addresses.

Ohioans should not scan QR codes or click links on any unexpected legal notices they receive via text.

Instead, verify the information independently by contacting the relevant court directly through an official website or phone number.

Ohioans who believe they have received a scam notice can file a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section. Reports can be made online at www.OhioProtects.org or by calling 800-282-0515.

