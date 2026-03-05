78-year-old woman killed in area crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Indiana — A 78-year-old woman is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck in Indiana on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on US Highway 36 at Arba Pike in Randolph County at approximately 8:30 a.m., according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

A preliminary investigation found that Rosemarie Cowen Hartlage, 78, of Lynn, Indiana, was driving a Buick Enclave southbound on Arba Pike.

After stopping at the stop sign, Hartlage pulled forward into the path of an oncoming semi-truck driven by a 32-year-old Greenville man, the sheriff’s department said.

The semi crashed into the passenger side of the Buick.

Hartlage was pronounced dead on scene, the department said.

The Greenville man was treated for minor injuries.

The Indiana State Police were called to conduct a crash reconstruction due to the involvement of the semi-truck.

