Temperature dip: Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory in effect for part of the region tonight

DAYTON — If you have already planted for the season you may be out of luck as a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the area tonight.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn will break down what this means and what to expect LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

>> Frost Advisory vs. Freeze Watch vs. Freeze Warning: What’s the difference?

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Champaign and Logan from midnight tonight until 9 a.m. Thursday.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the rest of the Miami Valley for the same period.

There will be a large temperature shift for the remainder of the week as we go from 60 degrees Thursday to nearly 80 degrees this weekend.

We will continue to follow this story.









