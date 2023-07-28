Teenager is OK after being thrown during Clark County Fair bull riding competition

SPRINGFIELD — A teenager who suffered a broken jaw and concussion when a bull threw him Thursday night at the Clark County Fair is OK, his stepmother told News Center 7 on Friday afternoon.

The boy’s stepmother, via Facebook, said her son has participated in bull riding school and has been in competitions before. She also pointed out that “this is not his first rodeo.”

Care Flight was dispatched to the fairgrounds to take the teenager to a hospital.

In the same social media post, she said she appreciates the thoughts and prayers expressed for her son.

Fairgoers who spoke with News Center 7′s Malik Patterson expressed concern and were looking for an update on the teenager’s condition after hearing about the accident.

“That’s what I heard, was that he was going to be OK and he is going to make it,” said one fairgoer, Marilyn Fries.

The bull riding event finished out as scheduled.

Dean Blair, the fair’s executive director, said, “Bull riding is basically the last event so there were a couple more bull riders and that did finish out.”

The fair, which began July 21, ends today at 10 p.m.





