Teen riding bicycle dies after being struck by pick-up truck

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — A teenager is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck while riding a bicycle.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Wooster Post were dispatched to Smithville Western Road near Ogden Road in Wayne County on reports of a crash between a bicycle and a vehicle, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

A Ram 1500 was traveling eastbound on Smithville Western Road when it struck a teenager who was also traveling eastbound on a bicycle.

The teen and the bicycle traveled off the northside of the roadway as a result of the crash, WOIO-19 reported.

The driver of the ram remained on scene until police arrived.

The teen, a 14-year-old boy from Wooster, was taken to Wooster Community Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, WOIO-19 reported.

The driver of the Ram, identified as 30-year-old Robert Ross, of Ashland, Ohio, was not injured.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash, WOIO-19 reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

