UPDATE: All lanes open on I-75 NB after 2 separate crashes; Cruiser struck

MONTGOMERY COUNTY/MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE @ 5:40 a.m:

All lanes have been reopened on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 66 after two separate vehicle crashes, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

We will continue to follow this story.

INITIAL REPORT:

All lanes on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 66 are closed due to two separate vehicle crashes on Sunday morning.

The call came in around 4:22 a.m. near the Montgomery County and Miami County line, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

In one of the crashes, an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser was struck, according to the dispatcher.

There are unknown injuries at this time.

