Teen hockey player killed by stray bullet during ride home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A 16-year-old died after being hit by a stray bullet on a highway.

Colin Brown was hit Saturday night while being driven home in his father’s car after playing a hockey game, CBS affiliate KMOV-TV reported.

No arrests have been made but police have received tips and new video evidence.

Lily Paniucki told KMOV-TV she was in downtown St. Louis for a friend’s birthday party when she heard Brown’s dad shouting for help.

She told the station she jumped in to perform CPR. Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday.

More than 200 people attended a vigil for Brown on Monday, and members of his hockey team met Wednesday to remember him.

The St. Louis Blues plan to hold a moment of silence before their Saturday hockey game.

Missouri Gov. Elect Mike Kehoe offered condolences to Brown’s family in a social media post.

“Devastated to hear of the passing of Colin Brown, a 16-year-old who was tragically shot while riding home from his hockey game on I-55,” Kehoe said. “The lawlessness plaguing St. Louis must stop, and the criminal responsible for this tragedy must be held accountable.”

