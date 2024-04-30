Teen accused of four murders at 14-year-old sentenced

CINCINNATI — A teenager accused of committing four murders when he was 14 years old has been sentenced.

Mikeem Thomas, 17, was sentenced to over 30 years in prison on Monday, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Prosecutors say that he shot and killed Terrance North in February 2021 as an audition for getting paid to kill people.

They also alleged that he took part in three other contract killings that happened between January and February that year, WCPO said.

The ringleader of the murder-for-hire plots is serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

