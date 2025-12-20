Taylor Swift’s performance at local university makes appearance in docuseries

GREENE COUNTY — Taylor Swift’s performance at a local university made an appearance in her docuseries on Disney+.

“No big deal, just us making an appearance on Taylor Swift’s The End of an Era doc on Disney+. Taylor visited us all the way back in 2006 when she opened for Rascal Flatts (and she’s welcome back literally any time)!” Wright State University posted on social media.

The post included photos of Swift on stage.

The End of an Era on Disney+ is a six-episode documentary series offering an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at Taylor Swift’s record-breaking The Eras Tour.

