Task force to hold OVI checkpoint in Butler County tonight

BUTLER COUNTY — There will be an OVI checkpoint in Butler County tonight.

The Butler County OVI Task Force is conducting it in the City of Monroe, according to a spokesperson.

The checkpoint will be on Northbound State Route 4, the 6200 block of Hamilton-Middletown Road near the Monroe Fire Department.

It starts at 7 p.m. and ends no later than 10 p.m. tonight.

The OVI Task Force gets its funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

