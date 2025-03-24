Tanker dumps 1,000 gallons of hot asphalt onto ground after rollover crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Firefighters had to clean up a mess on an Ohio major interstate.

The Plymouth Township Fire Department responded Friday to reports of a leaking tanker truck on its side after a rollover crash on Interstate 90, according to a social media post.

Firefighters determined the driver was not hurt but the truck was leaking hot asphalt.

They contacted the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for traffic control and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“The tank was ruptured up towards the cab of the truck and from the top service hatch,” the department said on its Facebook page. “Later on, a bigger containment hole was dug with an ODOT backhoe.”

The department brought in another tank to unload the rest of the asphalt.

“Approximately 1,000 gallons of product spilled on the ground by the end of the incident,” the department added.

Crews handed over the scene to another cleanup company.

Tanker dumps hot asphalt onto ground on Ohio interstate Photo contributed by: Plymouth Township Fire Department (via Facebook)

