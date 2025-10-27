SWAT on scene in Harrison Twp. neighborhood

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The SWAT team is on the scene of an investigation in Harrison Twp.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT are currently in the area of Early Road, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Multiple agencies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Miami Valley
- Escaped Emu leads deputies on 45-minute chase
- Motorcyclist hospitalized after swerving out of way of deer in roadway
The spokesperson confirmed they were investigating “a domestic situation involving a subject with a weapon.”
“There is no active shooter, but we are asking residents to avoid the area while crews are on scene,” the spokesperson said.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group