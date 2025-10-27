SWAT on scene in Harrison Twp. neighborhood

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The SWAT team is on the scene of an investigation in Harrison Twp.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT are currently in the area of Early Road, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The spokesperson confirmed they were investigating “a domestic situation involving a subject with a weapon.”

“There is no active shooter, but we are asking residents to avoid the area while crews are on scene,” the spokesperson said.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

