SWAT called to Kettering neighborhood

KETTERING — Police and SWAT swarmed a home in a Kettering neighborhood Saturday evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
At 7 p.m., our News Center 7 crew saw SWAT officers and police surrounding a home in the 4000 block of Sunray Road.
TRENDING STORIES:
- A winter weather advisory is now in effect for most of the Miami Valley
- Snow causing ‘limited visibility and slick/icy roads’ in parts of Northern Miami Valley
- Smoke visible from road after barn fire in Miami County
Officers were using a loudspeaker to ask the person at the address to come out.
We have a crew on the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group