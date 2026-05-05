Suspected impaired driver found hiding on top of train during police chase

CLARK COUNTY — A man found driving a stolen vehicle is in jail after leading authorities on a chase in Clark County on Monday, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson.

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Around 3:30 p.m., troopers were asked to help Clark County Sheriff’s deputies who were following a stolen 2016 Ford F-500 with a 2025 P.J. Trailer.

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Authorities tried to pull over the pickup truck on Interstate 70 west near mile marker 59 in Springfield Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the driver as Ryan Sheehan, 41, of Columbus.

Sheehan failed to stop and a chase began, the spokesperson said.

The pickup hit a Honda SUV in the middle lane of I-70 west near mile marker 58, but Sheehan continued driving.

“The Ford continued fleeing westbound using all lanes of travel, including the right shoulder,” the spokesperson said.

Sheehan eventually got off the interstate at Exit 47 to Enon Road and continued north.

He then turned right, traveling off the road and driving eastbound along the railroad tracks, the spokesperson said.

The pickup got stuck while driving next to the tracks, so Sheehan got out and ran away.

Authorities located Sheehan in a pond south of the railroad tracks a short time later, the spokesperson said.

Despite authorities giving verbal commands, he got out of the pond and ran away.

Sheehan was found hiding on top of a train on the tracks.

He was given verbal commands again, climbed down, and was taken into custody.

Authorities determined that Sheehan was impaired at the time of the chase.

He was cleared by medics and arrested on reckless operation of a motor vehicle, OVI, receiving stolen property, and more.

This incident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post.

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