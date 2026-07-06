Suspect shows up at local hospital after accidentally shooting themself during attempted car theft

DAYTON — A suspect showed up at a local hospital after accidentally shooting themself during an attempted car theft over the weekend.

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Just before midnight on July 4, Dayton officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Fauver Ave on an aggravated robbery complaint.

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A 44-year-old man said he saw two suspects attempting to steal his vehicle.

He came out of his home to confront the male in his car. The victim told police that the suspects then began firing at him.

The suspect who was in the victim’s vehicle accidentally shot himself and left the scene.

The 18-year-old male suspect later arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

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