Suspect in shooting near Wright State University arrested

FAIRBORN — A suspect in a shooting near Wright State University has been arrested by Fairborn Police.

Brandon Tindall, 35, of Springfield, was arrested after Fairborn detectives served a probable cause warrant. He was located in Springfield and was transported and booked in the Greene County Jail, according to a spokesperson for the Fairborn Police Department.

Brandon Tindall (Fairborn Police Department)

He’s currently facing charges of having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon, and violation of a temporary protection order.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called out to the parking lot of the University Shoppes Shopping Center on Colonel Glenn Highway after reports of a shooting.

When they got on the scene, they found a male suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. As of Friday, the victim is said to be in stable condition, according to police.

While serving the warrant on Tindall, a handgun was found and booked into evidence for the case.

