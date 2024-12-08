Suspect in Ohio stabbing found in Logan County

CINCINNATI — The suspect in a stabbing that took place in Cincinnati was found in Logan County,

The man is accused of a stabbing that took place just before 10:30 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 300 block of Baum Street in Cincinnati, our news partners at WCPO-9 TV reported.

The victim suffered what police described as critical injuries.

The suspect has since been identified as 31-year-old Michael Bowlin.

Bowlin was last known to be in Madison County, Kentucky.

He was found Saturday evening in Logan County, roughly two hours northeast of Cincinnati.

Police did not specify exactly where or how he was located.

