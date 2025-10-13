Suspect arrested at Costco after multi-county crime spree

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A suspect in a shooting and car theft was arrested in a Costco parking lot on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kettering police were chasing a car that was reported stolen.

Police said the suspect was accused of shooting someone in Dayton earlier, and after the shooting, had stolen the car at gunpoint in Preble County.

Officers lost the car in the area of Wilmington Pike and Whipp Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

A witness called dispatchers, and they saw the car pull into the Costco parking lot.

The suspect, identified as Gene Blatchford, the vehicle, and a gun were found in different areas of the parking lot.

Blatchford was taken into custody by Dayton police for several felony charges.

He is also facing charges in Kettering, including failure to comply, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton police as well as Eaton police to learn more about the crimes Blatchford allegedly committed in their jurisdictions.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group