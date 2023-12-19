Suspect arrested after woman stabbed in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A suspect was arrested in connection to a woman being stabbed in Trotwood Sunday night, police said.

Trotwood officers were dispatched at approximately 8 p.m. to the 5700 block of Salem Bend Dr in reference to a stabbing, according to a spokesperson for the Trotwood Police Department.

>>Previous Coverage: 1 person taken to hospital after reported stabbing in Trotwood

The caller said a male was chasing a female and started stabbing her, the spokesperson said.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police and fire crews rendered aid to the victim and she is expected to survive her injuries, the spokesperson said.

Detectives responded to the scene to collect.

The suspect was identified and arrested the same night.





