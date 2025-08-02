Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff at Butler County hotel

WEST CHESTER — An hours-long standoff that forced the evacuation of a Butler County hotel ended in an arrest on Saturday.

West Chester police had evacuated the Quality Inn during an active situation with a suspect, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Police said they responded to reports of an armed person in a parking lot and a possible vehicle around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Several people ran from the scene into nearby woods.

K9 units and drones were used, and by 12:14 a.m., three people had been detained.

An investigation revealed that a fourth person was staying at the Quality Inn on Cincinnati Dayton Road and was possibly armed, WCPO reported. Officers tried to contact that person Saturday morning, but they refused to leave their hotel room.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, and all other rooms in the hotel were evacuated during the standoff, WLWT in Cincinnati reported.

Police confirmed the suspect was taken into custody around 12:40 p.m., WCPO reported.

Cincinnati Dayton Road, which had been closed due to the standoff, has since reopened.

