Survey reveals millions of credit card holders overspend, carry debt to earn rewards

A new survey reveals that credit card users who carry debt from month to month claim they are overspending to earn rewards.

Credit card companies will sell users on thousands of airplane miles, points for vacations, or cash back on everyday purchases.

Among those who carry debt from month to month, seven out of 10 people say they are trying to earn rewards, according to a new Bankrate survey.

One in four of those people say they make every effort to pursue rewards, but Bankrate Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman said this is a risky strategy.

“If you’re overspending to get credit card rewards, or if you’re paying interest. It may sound like a freebie, whether you’re getting cash back or airline miles or hotel points, but you really have to stay on budget, and you have to avoid interest for this to be worth it,” Rossman said.

