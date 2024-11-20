Support Local Nonprofit Organizations This Giving Tuesday

DAYTON — As the holiday season approaches, we are reminded that every act of kindness and generosity can go a long way. This year, WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness, together with our partners Morris Home and Ashley, supports Giving Tuesday as a way of helping our community and those who need it most.

Join us in giving back through our 7 Circle of Kindness partners—local nonprofit organizations that work year-round to make Dayton, Ohio a better place. This diverse group of local partners provides food services to local families in need.

They distribute school supplies so students can succeed in education and life. They fulfill the wishes of children with life-threatening diseases and empower people with disabilities. They preserve the environment and save the lives of animals.

These organizations make a tremendously positive impact on our community. Learn more about their missions and their incredible work:

Miami Valley Meals is an essential collaborator in fighting for a more food-secure future. Their team of professional chefs transform donated and rescued food into nutritious meals which are distributed free of charge through a network of partner nonprofits serving those experiencing food insecurity. By collaborating closely with community partners, Miami Valley Meals helps strengthen existing resources and broaden access to supportive services, creating a more comprehensive safety net for individuals and families in need. Miami Valley Meals believes everyone deserves a good meal made with love. Support Miami Valley Meals HERE.

Crayons to Classrooms distributes core school supplies, books, classroom decorations, cleaning supplies, and more to teachers and students at under-resourced schools across the Greater Dayton Region. They seek to close the opportunity gap by securing and distributing school supplies at no cost to teachers of students in need. The organization is servicing Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and north Warren counties. In addition to product donations, Crayons to Classrooms is leveraging an extensive collection of supply chain partners to secure essential school supplies at significantly reduced costs. All collected donations are then distributed at no cost to teachers at the organization’s Dayton teacher resource center. Crayons to Classrooms can turn a $1 donation into $5 in school supplies. Support the organization HERE.

Humane Society of Greater Dayton is a no-kill organization that has been serving the animals and people of the Miami Valley since 1902. Its mission is to advance the health, welfare and safety of animals and people. It is the only organization in the Miami Valley helping all types of animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, farm animals, exotics, birds, small animals, and more. Support the organization HERE.

The mission of the organization is to grant the wish of a child or adolescent (birth through age 20) who has been diagnosed by a physician with a life-threatening illness. A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio serves Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Darke, Miami, Champaign, Clark, Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren, Clinton, Hamilton, Clermont, Brown, Highland, Adams, Scioto, and Pike counties. Over the past 40 years, our chapter has granted over 1,900 wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses. Support the organization HERE.

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley’s mission is to empower people with disabilities and other disadvantages to achieve independence and enhance their quality of life. The agency offers more than 40 programs and services in a 29-county region in Ohio and Northern Kentucky, with more than 1,300 dedicated employees. In 2023, GESMV served 22,359 people, including employing 708 people with disabilities and assisting more than 1,000 people find jobs in the community. The organization’s staff and volunteers work hard every day to make it possible for all people to live, learn, work, and play with full inclusion in our community through programs including behavioral health, employment, children and youth, seniors, and developmental disability services. In 2023, Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley through the 42 Goodwill retail stores it operates, helped redirect over 21 million pounds of reusable and recyclable goods from local landfills. Support the organization HERE.

HTC, formerly Hannah’s Treasure Chest, provides care packages of clothes, shoes, books, safety equipment, diapers, and hygiene items to kids ages from 2 months pre-birth through 18 years of age via a network of 75 partners across Southwest Ohio. The organization runs multiple programs, including Beds for Babies, which supplies safe beds for infants and toddlers, Brighter Smiles, which focuses on kids’ dental health, Books for Babies, Handmade for HTC, a sewing experience to make baby items and sensory products, and Giving Angels, a program that provides holiday gifts to children living at or below the poverty line with the help of local donors and organizations. Support HTC HERE.

Every donation counts and makes a difference in the lives of those in need. But giving doesn’t stop with financial donations. There are many ways to get involved and support these nonprofits. Consider volunteering your time, sharing their stories on social media, or donating a service in-kind.

Every act of kindness makes our community’s circle stronger. And together, we can make a lasting change.

7 Circle of Kindness is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with 7 pillars that focus on things important to our viewers, such as education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness program is sponsored by Morris Home & Ashley.

