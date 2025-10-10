Superload weighing 68,000 pounds to move through Greene Co; Expected route, timing

GREENE COUNTY — A superload is scheduled to move through Greene County on Monday, resulting in road closures.

An electrical skid for AES/OHIO from the I-275 Kentucky line to the AES substation on Murdock Road in Greene County on Monday, Oct. 13, weather permitting.

The electrical skid weighs 28,000 lbs. The vehicle loaded will be 90’ long, 16’ 6” wide, 11’ 11” high, and weigh 68,000 lbs.

There will be a moving road closure through Greene County starting at 10 a.m. on Monday:

North on SR 72 from US 35 to Federal Road

West on Federal Road to Wilmington Road

North on Wilmington Road to Murdock Road

West on Murdock Road to AES Substation

It is anticipated that the load will take one hour to reach the AES site once on OH-72 near Jamestown.

