Student pulls knife on other students during Ohio high school football game

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A student was taken into custody after they pulled a knife on other students during a football game Friday night, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The incident happened during a Rocky River High School football game in Cuyahoga County.

The district said a “non-Rocky River student” pulled a knife on Rocky River students during the game.

WOIO-19 reported that the incident was handled quickly by the Rocky River Police Department.

The school district sent out a message to staff and families thanking the student who reported the incident to authorities.

Dear Rocky River Families and Staff, Tonight there was an incident at our home football game involving a non-Rocky River student who brandished a knife at Rocky River students. We want you to know that all students and spectators are safe, and no one was injured. The situation was immediately handled by the Rocky River Police Department. The individual is in custody. We want to thank the students who reported this immediately to law enforcement officials. Rocky River City Schools will continue working alongside law enforcement to maintain a safe environment at all school events. We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our schools and events safe for everyone in our community. Thank you for your continued support and partnership. Rocky River City Schools

Our CBS affiliate has reached out to police for additional information on what happened.

