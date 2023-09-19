UPDATE: Student in stable condition after being hit by vehicle outside Franklin High School

FRANKLIN — UPDATE @ 9:21 a.m.

According to a statement made by Franklin City School, a student was riding a bike across Fourth Street near Beam Drive when they were hit by a vehicle.

School Administrators were at the scene and contacted emergency personnel.

The parent of the student was able to ride along during medical transport.

The student was alert and responsive to emergency personnel and is in stable condition.

INITIAL REPORT:

A student was hit by a vehicle outside Franklin High School this morning.

Around 7:06 a.m. this morning, a 12-year-old student was hit by a vehicle while riding their bike in the crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old. There was minor damage to the car.

The 12-year-old received minor injuries and was taken to Dayton Children’s in Springboro as a precaution, according to Franklin Police Department.

The 17-year-old was cited following the crash.









