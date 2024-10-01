Student accused of making threat against local high school arrested

BUTLER COUNTY — A student accused of making a threat against a high school in Butler County on Monday was arrested.

On Tuesday, Talawanda School District posted to social media informing families of the threat.

Authorities investigated the threat throughout the night and determined it was not credible.

The student was arrested and is facing “serious criminal charges,” the post said.

Additional information on the student was not immediately available, but the district said they did not attend school on Tuesday.

The school district said it will pursue all disciplinary measures.

“As a precaution there will be additional law enforcement at the high school this morning,” the post said.

