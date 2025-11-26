Strong winds causing power outages in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Just over 800 people are reporting power outages in the Miami Valley on Wednesday evening.

As of 5 pm on Wednesday, the AES Outage Map is showing that 729 people are reporting that they have no power.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

First Energy’s Outage Map is reporting that 33 people are without power.

The outages are a result of strong winds in the area.

Crews are working to restore power.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group