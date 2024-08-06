Strong storms with damaging winds possible this evening

DAYTON — Strong storms could move through the Miami Valley this evening.

Our team of Storm Center 7 meteorologists are tracking this system. He will have the latest on what to expect LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

One or two of these strong storms could bring damaging winds.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Miami Valley under a marginal risk for severe weather.

There could be a few more lingering showers from 11 pm into the early morning hours.

