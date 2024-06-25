Strong to severe storms possible today; damaging winds main threat

MIAMI VALLEY — It will be a hot Tuesday with a chance of strong to severe storms.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and TRACK on this system

It will be hot with highs around 90 degrees and the chance for storms will be on Tuesday afternoon.

They will be scattered to start but becoming more widespread throughout the day, according to Ritz.

An isolated storm may be strong to severe with damaging winds being the main concern, including heavy rain and lightning.

Ritz also says not to rule out all hazards.

not to rule out all hazards.



