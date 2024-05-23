Storms with heavy downpours, lightning possible this evening; unsettled pattern to continue

DAYTON — We’ve had several chances for storms lately, and more chances come our way in the days ahead.

Tonight, a few storms may develop before the evening comes to a close, Chaney said.

Heavy downpours and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning would be the main threat with any storm that pops up. The chance of rain for any one spot is only 20 percent.

FRIDAY:

Late Friday evening, a weakening line of storms will approach the Miami Valley from the west.

There is a small chance that a stronger storm with a damaging wind gust may make it into our area, but most storms should be below severe limits with heavy rain being the main hazard.

Storms will weaken from west to east with the loss of daytime heating tomorrow night.

WEEKEND:

Sunday brings another round of storms to the region. While details still need to be ironed out, Sunday has the potential to bring a few strong to severe storms to the area.

Being four days out, plenty can change.

It is the time of year when we expect the weather to be active with numerous chances for showers and storms.

All-day washouts aren’t likely this time of year, and when it isn’t raining right where you are, the weather will be pretty enjoyable.

Severe Weather Outlook

