Storm damage surveys set for area counties after tornado-warned storms

WARREN COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) will conduct storm surveys later today in three area counties Monday.

One survey will take place in northern Butler County through northern Warren County into northwest Clinton County, according to the NWS.

Specific areas where damage was reported include Monroe, Waynesville, and Harvesyburg.

Another survey will focus on southern Warren County and into Clinton County.

Some locations with reported damage include Mason, Morrow, and New Vienna

Final assessments are expected to be completed by later Monday afternoon.

