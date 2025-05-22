Stop light at local intersection could go away

SPRINGFIELD — A traffic light in Springfield could be removed, and getting rid of it could save the city over $300,000.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, city officials are making plans for the intersection of Lagonda Avenue and Sherman Avenue.

“We have the option to replace it because it’s aging and traffic signals right now are running about $330,000, or study it and see if it can be removed,” Chris Moore, Service Director with the City of Springfield, said.

City officials say 300 cars need to drive through the intersection every hour to meet the requirement for a traffic light.

The city has also placed signs at the intersection saying, “signal under study for removal.” They have also set the traffic lights to flash at the intersection, to let drivers know it could look different very soon.

“Once that flashing period is over, the signals will then be bagged and covered up and stop signs will be put up on Sherman Avenue, and we will then continue to monitor to see how folks navigate,” Moore said.

Moore says this intersection does not have enough traffic to need a light. He says his department is looking to use their resources more effectively.

“We also look at older signals. Just because it’s always been there doesn’t mean it needs to,” Moore said.

Since putting up the signs on Monday, the city has gotten feedback from the community, and they say they want the light gone.

