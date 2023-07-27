Stay Safe: Air Quality Alert issued for parts of the Miami Valley

DAYTON — An Air Quality Alert is now in effect through midnight Thursday for Randolph, Wayne, and Union counties in Indiana and for Butler and Warren counties in Ohio.

Air Quality Index - July 27

The alert was not issued just because of wildfire smoke from Canada, but also because of the heat and humidity that we are dealing with. The humid air traps the exhaust from vehicles. Within densely populated areas, this can be seen as smog hovering over the metro area.

Air Quality - What To Do

Health officials said you can help reduce the ozone formation, the pollutants by carpooling or walking. You can also help the air by refueling your vehicle after 8 p.m. and don’t let your vehicle idle and avoid using gasoline-powered lawn equipment.





