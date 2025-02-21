STAY INFORMED: Several districts issue delays amid icy conditions

MIAMI VALLEY — Slippery roads have prompted some districts to issue closings or delays for Friday.

Urbana City Schools, Triad Local Schools, and West Liberty-Salem Local Schools in Champaign County have issued 2-hour delays.

Benjamin Local Schools in Logan County is also under a 2-hour delay for Friday.

We will update this story.

