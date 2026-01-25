STAY INFORMED: Over 280 churches, businesses closed ahead of winter storm

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 280 churches and businesses have closed ahead of the winter storm this weekend.

In Montgomery County, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Center for Spiritual Living Greater Dayton, Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church, East Dayton Christian Church, Fairview Brethren in Christ Church, Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Faith Temple Pentacostal Church of God, Fearless Church, First Christian Church-Huber Heights, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Kettering, Grace Community Church of Huber Heights, Hawker United Church of Christ, Macedonia Baptist Church, Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, St. George’s Episcopal Church, St. Timothy Missionary Baptist Church, The Inspiration Church, The Tabernacle Baptist Church, Trinity Church of Miamisburg, True Christian Missionary Baptist Church, SunWatch Village, The Salvation Army Kroc Center, David’s United Church of Christ, Harmony Creek Church, First Light Church-Vandalia, Church of the Cross United Methodist, The Ark Church of Miamisburg, and the First Baptist Church of Dayton are closed on Sunday.

Faith Presbyterian Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church-Vandalia, Linden Avenue Baptist Church, and Westminster Presbyterian Church-Dayton is closed through Monday.

In Clark County, Crossway Community Church, Enon United Methodist Church, First United Methodist - New Carlisle, Northminster Presbyterian Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church-Springfield, and Trinity Lutheran Church-Springfield are closed on Sunday. The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will be closed today, and their Jan 24 concert is cancelled.

In Darke County, First United Methodist Church-Greenville, Hillgrove Federated Church, New Madison United Methodist Church, and Stelvideo Christian Church are closed on Sunday.

In Greene County, Be Hope Church, Centerbrook Church, First Baptist Church of Fairborn, First Presbyterian Church of Yellow Springs, all campuses of LifeWay Pentacostals, Maple Avenue Church of God, Xenia Church of Christ, Hope Church, and the Xenia United Presbyterian Church are all closed on Sunday. Christ Episcopal Church-Xenia is closed through Monday.

First Baptist Church of Troy and First United Church of Christ-Troy in Miami County are closed tomorrow.

CityGate Church in Warren County and the Fairborn City Church have moved their services to Saturday.

Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church is closed on Sunday.

Lighthouse Tabernacle of Tremont City and Mechanicsburg Church of God of Prophecy in Champaign County is closed Saturday and Sunday.

The Aullwood Audubon Center is closed through Monday.

All Five Rivers MetroParks facilities and parks will be closed on Sunday.

Wilmington College, Earlham College, and the Institute of Holistic Leadership LLC are closed on Monday.

