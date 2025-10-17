Statewide Missing Adult Alert issued for Montgomery County woman

HUBER HEIGHTS — An endangered missing adult alert has been issued statewide for a local woman.

Brenda Morris, 77, drove away from her home on Charlwood Avenue in Riverside around 8:15 a.m. on Friday and has not returned.

Police say Morris suffers from memory issues, and they’re concerned for her safety.

Morris is 5′4″ and weighs about 180 lbs. She has white hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a leopard print top and black slacks.

Morris drives a 2015 Chrysler 300 with Ohio license plate number JSC3333.

If you see her or the car, or know anything about her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Riverside Police Department at (937) 233-2080. .

