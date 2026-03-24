Another meteor lights up the sky in Ohio

WEST UNITY — Another fireball lit up Ohio skies on Monday.

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The meteor was spotted at the Ohio Turnpike’s Indian Meadow Service Plaza around 9:30 p.m.

The agency posted video from its surveillance cameras.

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According to NASA, the fireball was detected by several cameras in the region, and an analysis of the video data put the first detection at 42 miles above Hope, Michigan, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

This is the second meteor sighted this month in the Buckeye state after one was spotted on St. Patrick’s Day.

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