State wants to convert shuttered local university to U.S. Coast Guard training site

URBANA — Gov. Mike DeWine is asking national leaders to select Urbana as the U.S. Coast Guard’s next training site.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, DeWine notes that Ohio is already home to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Headquarters.

DeWine states that the proposed site at the former Urbana University has the necessary infrastructure, including dormitories, a cafeteria, and an indoor swimming pool.

The State of Ohio, along with JobsOhio, is prepared to provide grants and other incentives to facilitate the establishment of the training center at Urbana University, he adds.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which houses 39,000 personnel, is located just 30 miles away.

“It’s my mission that Ohio be the most military-friendly state in the nation,” DeWine said.

