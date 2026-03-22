State troopers, medics respond to serious crash on busy Clark Co. road

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a serious crash in Clark on Sunday evening.

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Troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched around 6:25 p.m. to the 5300 block of Old Columbus Road on a reported crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

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