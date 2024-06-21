State troopers to hold OVI checkpoint tonight in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) will hold an OVI checkpoint Friday night.

State troopers announced that the checkpoint will be on Roosevelt Boulevard in Butler County from 9 p.m. until midnight, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

OSHP will work with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office on the checkpoint.

The checkpoint will be held in conjunction with other saturation patrols to stop any OVI-related injury and deadly crashes.

OSHP encourages anyone who drinks alcohol to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements.

